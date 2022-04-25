Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,438,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RCL stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

