Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

