Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

