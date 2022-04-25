Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $105.46 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

