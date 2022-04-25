Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth $324,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth $330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.