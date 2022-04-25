Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,935 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,959,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $875.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

