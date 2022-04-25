Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

