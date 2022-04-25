Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,035 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.5% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

