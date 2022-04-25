Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 871.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $144.99 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.