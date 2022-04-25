Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2,272.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

