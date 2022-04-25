Toronto Dominion Bank Has $896,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

