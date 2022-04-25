Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.03 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 245.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SSTK opened at $77.57 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

