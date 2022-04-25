Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $876,000 in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 267,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 202,652 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $22,112,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

