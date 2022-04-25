Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $885,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

