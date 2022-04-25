Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $894,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,042.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.