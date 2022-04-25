Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $947,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $139.33 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

