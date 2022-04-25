Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,221 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU opened at $67.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

