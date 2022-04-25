Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 32,100 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

