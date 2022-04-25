Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 600 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $289.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

