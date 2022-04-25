Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

