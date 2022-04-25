United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $314.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.