VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.83% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

HYEM opened at $19.54 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

