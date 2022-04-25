Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 208.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 289,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.