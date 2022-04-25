Wealth Management Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

