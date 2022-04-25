Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Woodward by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Woodward by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

