XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

