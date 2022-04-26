$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.