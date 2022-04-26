$0.25 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.83 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.