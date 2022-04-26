$0.25 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BOX opened at $31.83 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
