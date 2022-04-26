4,591 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 418,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $755,820,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 398,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

