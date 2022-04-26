5,100 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

