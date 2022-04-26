5,825 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.