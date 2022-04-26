5,902 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $4,426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CONMED by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

