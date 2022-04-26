8,241 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

