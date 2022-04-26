Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock worth $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

