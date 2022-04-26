Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,514 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

EOS stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

