Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,158 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

