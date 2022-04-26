AHL Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,273 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 124,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

