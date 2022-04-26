Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of AA stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,669 shares of company stock worth $18,448,563 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.