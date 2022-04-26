Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

APLS stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $1,977,305. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.