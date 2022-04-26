Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111,086 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,254,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

