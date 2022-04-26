Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.