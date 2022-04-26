Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 418,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,820,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

