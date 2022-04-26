Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

