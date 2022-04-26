Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Navient Co. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

