Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.