Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

