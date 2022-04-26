Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

