Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

