Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.