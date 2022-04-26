Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

